x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

elections

Early voting begins in Ada, Canyon counties

You can now cast your vote for the March 10th presidential primary election in Idaho.
Vote here sign at polling place.

BOISE, Idaho — Early voting begins Monday in Ada and Canyon counties for the March 10th presidential primary election, and for local bond and levy elections

The early voting period will run through March 6th.

Any voters who live in Ada County can vote at any of the locations.

Voters not registered may register and vote by bringing a photo ID and proof of residence.

Canyon County has one early-voting location. The elections office is at 1102 East Chicago Street in Caldwell.

RELATED: Voter Guide: Idaho's presidential primaries set for March 10

You can vote there between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

In Ada County, you can vote at the Elections Office on Benjamin Lane, Boise City Hall, or Meridian City Hall – from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The elections office will also have Saturday voting hours, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on February 29th.

And Ada County's mobile voting center will be at several locations around the county.            

Ada County Early Voting Locations:

Boise City Hall – 150 N. Capitol Blvd, Boise (M – F, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
Ada County Elections – 400 Benjamin Ln, Boise (M – F, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
Meridian City Hall – 33 E. Broadway Ave, Meridian (M – F, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Mobile Voting Unit – (M – F, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) at the following locations:  
                             
2/24     Bronco Stadium Plaza    1400 Bronco Lane, Boise 

2/25     Micron                             8000 S Federal Way, Boise      

2/26     Kuna City Hall                 751 W 4th St, Kuna                  

2/27&28  Eagle City Hall             660 E Civic Ln, Eagle          

3/2      Star Library                     10706 W State Street, Star 

3/3      Garden City Library         6015 N Glenwood Street, Garden City

3/4      Saint Alphonsus              1055 N Curtis Road, Boise

3/5      Blue Cross of Idaho        3000 E Pine Ave, Meridian 

3/6       Fred Meyer                    1400 W Chinden Blvd, Meridian

Idaho's presidential primary is on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. 

The polls will be open that day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

See all of our local politics coverage in our YouTube Playlist: