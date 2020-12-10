Early voting starts Tuesday in Ada, Canyon counties

For most counties, early voting is available October 19-30.

BOISE, Idaho — Early voting starts Tuesday in Ada County and runs through October 30th.

Canyon County is also opening one location for early voting starting Tuesday at the O'Connor Field House on the College of Idaho campus in Caldwell. The other four early voting locations open next Monday



For other counties, early voting is available October 19th to the 30th.



Check with your elections office to see if and where it is offered.



Idahoans have already requested more than 350,000 absentee ballots. That's a record for this state of 1.8 million people.



October 27 is the suggested absentee ballot mailing deadline.



While the deadline to register online passed on Friday, you can still register at your polling place on Election Day.



Same-day registration is also available at early voting locations.



For answers to any and all of the questions you might have when it comes to the election, go to Idahovotes.gov or Ada County Elections or your county clerk's website.

Another good place to start is our voter guide.





If you received an absentee ballot, after filling it out you can drop off your ballot at one of five sites throughout Ada County.

Ballot Drop Box Locations

Ada County Elections

400 N Benjamin Ln, Ste 100

Boise, ID 83704

Boise City Hall

150 N Capitol Blvd

Boise, ID 83702

Eagle City Hall

660 E Civic Ln

Eagle, ID 83616

Kuna City Hall

751 W 4th St

Kuna, ID 83634

Meridian City Hall

33 E Broadway Ave

Meridian, Idaho 83642