BOISE -- Idahoans across the state are headed to the polls Tuesday, but some people did not wait for Election Day to make their selections.

According to Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, a total of 153,781 ballots cast in early voting or absentee voting had been received by Monday morning. An additional 14,825 absentee ballots were sent out, but have not been returned.

Voters who did not mail back their absentee ballot can still hand deliver their ballot to their county clerk. Those ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Tuesday to be counted.

VOTER GUIDE: November 2018 General Election

In all, 846,433 Idahoans had registered to vote by Nov. 1. Voters who have not yet registered can register in-person when they go to cast their vote at their polling place Tuesday.

The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

© 2018 KTVB