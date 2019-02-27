BOISE, Idaho — Hundreds of people turned out at Boise State Tuesday night to hear from 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Julián Castro.

The former mayor of San Antonio and housing secretary in the Obama administration spoke for about 30 minutes in front of a standing-room-only crowd at the Student Union Building.

He told the audience that he met with state Democratic leaders earlier in the day and was impressed that Idaho has done something his home state of Texas has not: pass Medicaid expansion.

He also said he visited with young Idaho Democrats on campus to listen to their concerns about the future.

"Folks here in Idaho have a lot of the same concerns that the people in my home state of Texas or anywhere else you go," Castro said. "I'm going to be focused on how we can make the United State the smartest, the healthiest, the fairest and the most prosperous nation on earth."

At age 44, pundits consider Castro a longshot in a crowded field that includes Bernie Sanders and, potentially, Joe Biden. But he says he is undaunted and is looking forward to a hard-fought race.

Castro has promised to visit all 50 states during his campaign.

The last Democratic presidential candidate to visit Idaho was Bernie Sanders in 2016.