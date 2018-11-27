BOISE — Elections officials in Canyon County will conduct a recount of votes this Wednesday, three weeks after a College of Western Idaho levy was narrowly defeated at the polls.

With more than 231,000 votes cast, the levy failed by just 144 votes.

School officials want to build a Health Sciences Building on the Nampa campus.

They say the building would help fill the health care skills gap in the Treasure Valley.

Canyon County Clerk Chris Yamamoto ordered the recount Monday. It will be conducted Wednesday morning at the elections office in Caldwell.

We'll keep you posted on the results.

