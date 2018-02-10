CALDWELL — The November 6 general election is coming up fast, and many of you know who you're voting for - but a lot of you are still on the fence.

To help you better understand our gubernatorial candidates, they shared their positions on Idaho's future Tuesday night at the College of Idaho.

The two main candidates are Democrat Paulette Jordan and Republican Brad Little. Tuesday's event wasn't a debate. There were no surprise questions, and the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy and the College of Idaho gave Little and Jordan the questions ahead of time.

It was an intimate environment at C of I's Center for Performing and Fine Arts.

Framed as an in-depth civil conversation, Little and Jordan shared their positions on budget and tax policy, without podiums or time limits.

Questions dove into the candidates' stances on fiscal policy - critical to every hot-button issue they might face as our next governor. The moderator - a professor at the college - covered topics like education, health care and infrastucture.

Tuesday's event was one of many coming down the pike, including KTVB's. In about three weeks, we'll be hosting debates with candidates for governor, Congress, and superintendent of public instruction. They'll be televised and streamed online October 25, 26 and 29.

