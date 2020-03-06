Canyon County reelects incumbent sheriff, commissioner, and Destination Caldwell CEO wins open commission seat

Canyon County finished counting ballots before 10 p.m. Tuesday, but results are unofficial until canvassed.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Following the all-absentee ballot primary election, Canyon County Republican voters elected two-term Sheriff Kieran Donahue and District 1 County Commissioner Leslie Van Beek.

The Idaho Press reports Republican voters also elected Destination Caldwell CEO Keri Smith-Sigman for the open commissioner seat for District 2.

Canyon County finished counting ballots before 10 p.m. Tuesday, but results are unofficial until canvassed.

Donahue faced three Republican challengers and won handily with 59% of the vote. Nick Schlader received 16%, Mike Rock received 14% and Jeff Taggard received 9%.

Donahue, first elected in 2012, has served 17 years in law enforcement.

Van Beek faced two challengers: John Hess and Mike Pullin. Van Beek received 57% of the vote, Hess received 28% and Pullin received 12%.

Van Beek told the Idaho Press on Tuesday that she is looking forward to continuing to work on the county budget, with a greater focus on paying attention to the “citizens’ voices.”

“It is a great privilege to represent Canyon County again, I want to say thank you for the citizens who voted, it was an unprecedented election but great turnout for this type of election and I look forward to continuing to represent the county,” Van Beek said.

For outgoing county Commissioner Tom Dale’s seat, Smith-Sigman received 35% of the vote, followed closely by challenger Brad Holton, Greenleaf’s mayor, with 32%. Former Caldwell City Councilman Chuck Stadick received 19%, and Loni Parry, former Middleton City Councilman, received 11%.

Smith-Sigman is the CEO of Destination Caldwell, where she oversees the day-to-day operations of Indian Creek Plaza in downtown Caldwell, and events there. She was endorsed by Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas.