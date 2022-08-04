Canyon County hiring election poll workers for November

The election office is looking to hire poll workers for the November 8 general election and will pay $149 per election.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Canyon County Election Office is looking to hire poll workers ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

The election office said that poll workers are a critical component to ensuring elections go smoothly and will pay them $149 per election.

Poll worker duties will include helping voters with the check in process, registering voters, issuing ballots, and handing out ‘I Voted’ stickers. They must be able to work 14-hour days on election day and attend a short training session before each election.

To apply, individuals must be at least 16 years old and a U.S citizen.

Anyone who is interested in becoming a poll worker can click HERE or call the Canyon County Elections Office at (208)454-7562.

