CANYON COUNTY -- Thirty-nine ballots cast by overseas service members and citizens were not counted when officials tabulated votes on Election Day.

The ballots will be counted and added into the official results, according to the county. The missed votes are not expected to change the outcome of any race or ballot measure.

All 39 of the ballots fall under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, which allows service members, their family members and any other American living or traveling abroad to mail in their votes.

According to Canyon County, the missed ballots were placed in a dedicated UOCAVA ballot box as they were returned to the elections office, but "due to an oversight," were not counted Tuesday.

The Canyon County Elections Office has notified both political parties and the College of Western Idaho of the mistake, and invited them to attend as the ballots are counted on Tuesday Nov. 13.

