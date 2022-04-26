Republican candidates for Idaho schools superintendent debate Tuesday

Debbie Critchfield, Branden Durst and Sherri Ybarra are running for the GOP nomination. Democratic candidate Terry Gilbert has no primary challenger.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction candidates Debbie Critchfield, Branden Durst and Sherri Ybarra will appear in a live debate Tuesday evening on KTVB Idaho's Newschannel 7 and KTVB.COM. The three candidates are running for the Republican nomination in the Idaho Primary Election, which is May 17.

Ybarra, from Mountain Home, is the incumbent. She was first elected in 2014, and is seeking a third term. Previously, she worked as a teacher, principal, and federal program director.

Debbie Critchfield has worked as the public information officer of Cassia County School District, has served on the Idaho State Board of Education and was the co-chair of Gov. Brad Little’s Education Task Force. She was also an elected trustee on the Cassia County School Board.

Branden Durst’s professional background includes a mediator for Plumblined Services, a managing partner of Rational Strategy Consulting and an adjunct professor at College of Western Idaho. Durst also previously served in the Idaho House of Representatives and Senate.

The debate is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. In addition to being televised on KTVB, it will be livestreamed on this website and on the KTVB YouTube channel. Moderator will be Doug Petcash. Panelists will be KTVB's Joe Parris and Morgan Romero, and Idaho Public Television reporter Logan Finney. Questions will be from the panel and from KTVB viewers.

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democratic candidate Terry L. Gilbert in the general election in November. Gilbert is unopposed in the Democratic primary, and will not appear in Tuesday's debate.

