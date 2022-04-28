Phil McGrane, Dorothy Moon and Mary Souza are vying for the Republican nomination in the May 17 primary election.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho will have a new secretary of state in 2023, for the first time in eight years. Current Secretary of State Lawerence Denney has decided to not seek a third term. On Thursday night, from 6 to 7 p.m., three candidates running to succeed Denney will appear in a live debate on KTVB television and KTVB.COM.

Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, State Rep. Dorothy Moon of Stanley and State Sen. Mary Souza of Coeur d'Alene are seeking the Republican nomination. The primary election on May 17 will determine which of those three candidates will face Shawn Keenan in the general election in November. Keenan is running unopposed in the Democratic primary and will not appear in Thursday's debate.

The text of this story will be updated when the debate concludes.

The Idaho Secretary of State oversees the state's election process, and you can expect to hear a lot about that tonight. However, that's just one of a wide range of duties and services performed by the office. Others include business services, such as providing information for businesses or people looking to form businesses and maintaining registries of profit and nonprofit entities. The Secretary of State’s Government Services division produces Idaho’s Blue Book, which contains information about the state of Idaho, details of the structure of state government, and biographies of elected officials. Government Services also provides the Address Confidentiality Program for people escaping human trafficking, harassment, stalking, sexual assault or domestic violence.

The Idaho Constitution states that the Great Seal of the State of Idaho shall be kept by the secretary of state, and used officially by that officer.

The secretary of state also is one of five elected statewide officers who form the Idaho State Board of Land Commissioners, along with the governor, attorney general, superintendent of public instruction and controller. That board provides direction on management of more than 2.5 million acres of state endowment trust lands and oversees the work of the Idaho Department of Lands.

