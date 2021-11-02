Election results: Caldwell will have new mayor for first time since 1998; Kling seeks re-election in Nampa

See live election results for mayoral and council elections in Canyon County's two largest cities.

CALDWELL, Idaho — For the first time in 24 years, someone not named Garret Nancolas will be sworn in next January as mayor of the City of Caldwell.

Since Nancolas took office after the 1997 election, the Canyon County seat saw football return to the College of Idaho, the "daylighting" of Indian Creek, and -- like much of the Treasure Valley -- rapid growth.

Between 2000 and 2020, Caldwell's population has more than doubled, from nearly 26,000 to about 60,000, according to U.S. Census figures.

Nancolas, Caldwell's longest-serving mayor, called the experience one he will "treasure forever." However, he announced in April that he would not seek a seventh term.

Five candidates threw their hats into the ring for Caldwell's 2021 mayoral election, including city council members John McGee and Jarom Wagoner, who also are both former members of the Idaho Legislature.

The first batch of returns showed Wagoner as the top vote-getter.

Wagoner and McGee were elected to seats 4 and 6 of the Caldwell City Council in 2019. Along with Chris Allgood, the council member in Seat 5, their terms are not set to expire until after the 2023 election.

Mike Pollard, Dennis Callsen and Robert Hopper each had three challengers in their bids for re-election to seats 1, 2 and 3, respectively.

In Nampa, Mayor Debbie Kling appeared headed to a second term as chief executive of Idaho's third-largest city.

Also in Nampa, two incumbent city council members were running for re-election -- Victor Rodriguez for Seat 1 and Randy Haverfield for Seat 5.

