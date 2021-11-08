Runoff election for Caldwell mayor set for Nov. 30

None of the candidates to replace Caldwell's longtime mayor garnered enough votes to secure the seat on Election Day, setting the stage for a runoff.

CALDWELL, Idaho — None of the candidates to replace Caldwell's longtime mayor garnered enough votes to secure the seat on Election Day, setting the stage for a runoff.

The runoff election between the top two candidates - Jarom Wagoner and John McGee - is set for Tuesday, Nov. 30. All voters will go to a single precinct, O'Connor Field House in Caldwell, to make their selection.

As on Election Day, polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Wagoner fared the best of the five candidates, securing 47% of the ballot with 2,236 votes. However, because election rules require that the winner get 50% of the ballot plus at least one vote, he will face a runoff with McGee, who received 1,075 votes, or 22% of the ballot.

Both McGee and Wagoner are current members of Caldwell City Council as well as former Idaho state representatives. Whoever wins will replace outgoing mayor Garret Nancolas, who announced earlier this year that he would not seek reelection after 23 years at the city's helm.

In-person voting will be available at O'Connor Field House between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of Thanksgiving Day, starting Nov. 15 and running through Nov. 26. Caldwell residents are encouraged to vote early to avoid any lines or wait times on the day of the runoff.

All registered voters who are eligible to vote in the runoff will receive a mailer from the Elections Office with information and an absentee ballot request form. Voters can also request an absentee ballot at voteidaho.gov. Absentee ballot requests must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19.

