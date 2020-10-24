Idaho USPS employees taking extra steps to ensure all ballots are collected, counted by Election Day

"There's no ballots left behind," Boise Post Master Dan Corral said. "Everything is being delivered accurately every single day."

BOISE, Idaho — With just 11 days until the presidential election, it is important to ensure you have a voting plan, whether it's in-person on Election Day or by mail.

There has been some controversy surrounding the confidence in the United States Postal Service (USPS) and their ability to ensure all mail-in and absentee ballots are collected and counted by Election Day.

In short, there is nothing to worry about. USPS takes their jobs and your privacy very seriously.

"We work very diligently and very hard to make sure we get our carriers out early, getting that mail delivered and back timely," said Dan Corral, Boise Post Master of USPS.

USPS workers are taking extra steps to ensure ballots are mailed and collected on time.

"There's one thing that I'm doing extra this year," said Russ Bright, a USPS mail carrier. "The ballots require your signature on the back of it. I will check to make sure that the customer has actually signed the back of it, and if they haven't I will do my darndest to make sure that it gets back to them so it can be signed."

One USPS employee has a special bin specifically for ballots that are handed to them directly. That way, they do not get put in an outside mail stream.

With only 11 days until the election, things are starting to get busy. On Oct. 26, USPS will begin collecting ballots at drop boxes early every morning. They will also keep an eye on the boxes and do additional pickups if necessary.

USPS will also operate the Sunday before the election.

"As we get closer to the elections, on Nov. 1 on Sunday, we will also be doing some blue box collection pickups to make sure that any ballot that's put in a collection box Saturday night to Sunday, will be picked up and in the processing plant early Monday morning to ensure we get those ballots timely and quickly to the election board," Corral said.

The election office and USPS have been in communication daily by phone, email, and in-person to ensure your ballot goes where it needs to go ahead of the election.

"There's no ballots left behind," Corral said. "Everything is being delivered accurately every single day."

