elections

Sanders, Biden neck-and-neck in early results from Washington's primary

There are 13 Democrats on the ballot, although only three candidates remain in the race. President Trump is the only Republican.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Early results show Washington's presidential primary is too close to call. 

Initial returns from Washington state show Bernie Sanders with a 0.25% lead over Joe Biden. The pair are both polling at a little over 32% in Washington state. 

Nationally, Sanders couldn't keep up with Biden's momentum-- Biden is the projected winner in three states that voted on Tuesday. 

Thirteen Democrats were still in the race when ballots were mailed. Of those, Biden, Tulsi Gabbard, and Sanders were the only three still running for president.

Click here for real-time primary results

For the first time, Washington's presidential primary is on March 10, moved up from May. Washington state will be one of six states voting. The other states are Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, and North Dakota.

Washington state initial results (March 10):

Bernie Sanders (32.75%)

Joe Biden (32.54%)

Elizabeth Warren (12%)

Michael Bloomberg (11%)

Pete Buttigieg (6%)

Amy Klobuchar (3%)

Tulsi Gabbard (1%)

Andrew Yang (1%)

Tom Steyer (1%)

Michael Bennet (1%)

Cory Booker (1%)

Deval Patrick (>1%)

John Delany (>1%)

President Donald Trump is the sole Republican on the ballot.

State Democrats are expected to make a decision in early April on which method they'll use to allocate delegates in 2020.

In the race for the 1,991 delegates needed to win the nomination, Biden leads Sanders 670-574, according to an Associated Press allocation. On March 10, 352 delegates are up for grabs and 89 of those delegates from Super Tuesday have yet to be allocated.

Projected winners called by the Associated Press

Washington state

  • 89 delegates (race is too close to call) 

Michigan

Projected winner: Joe Biden

  • 125 delegates

Missouri

Projected Winner: Joe Biden

  • 68 delegates

Mississippi

Projected Winner: Joe Biden

  • 36 delegates

Idaho

Projected Winner: Joe Biden

  • 20 delegates

North Dakota

  • 14 delegates
  • Polls closed
  • This is a caucus, but acts more like a primary. People are free to vote and leave. Mail-in ballots also accepted.