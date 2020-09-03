Biden leads Sanders by 24,260 votes in Washington's presidential primary

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington's Secretary of State released the third round of statewide results on Thursday from the March 10 presidential primary.
Former Vice President Joe Biden is leading Sen. Bernie Sanders by 26,130 votes in Washington state.
- Biden: 488,222 (36.79%)
- Sanders: 462,092 (34.83%)
The first results from Washington's primary on March 10 showed Biden and Sanders in a virtual tie.
Nationally, Sanders couldn't keep up with Biden's momentum. Biden took Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, and Missouri. Sanders won North Dakota's Democratic caucus, NBC News projected.
President Donald Trump is the sole Republican on the ballot.
State Democrats are expected to make a decision in early April on which method they'll use to allocate delegates in 2020.
In the race for the 1,991 delegates needed to win the nomination, Biden leads Sanders 670-574, according to an Associated Press allocation. On March 10, 352 delegates are up for grabs and 89 of those delegates from Super Tuesday have yet to be allocated.
Projected winners called by the Associated Press
Washington state
- 89 delegates (race is too close to call)
Michigan
Projected winner: Joe Biden
- 125 delegates
Missouri
Projected Winner: Joe Biden
- 68 delegates
Mississippi
Projected Winner: Joe Biden
- 36 delegates
Idaho
Projected Winner: Joe Biden
- 20 delegates
North Dakota
Projected Winner: Bernie Sanders
- 14 delegates
- This is a caucus, but acts more like a primary. People are free to vote and leave. Mail-in ballots also accepted.