Biden leads Sanders in Washington's presidential primary

The race between Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden has not officially been called in Washington state.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington's Secretary of State released the latest round of statewide results from the March 10 presidential primary.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is leading Sen. Bernie Sanders by 29,157 votes in Washington state.

Biden: 548,041 (37.73%)

Sanders: 518,884 (35.72%)

The first results from Washington's primary on March 10 showed Biden and Sanders in a virtual tie.

Nationally, Sanders couldn't keep up with Biden's momentum. Biden took Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, and Missouri. Sanders won North Dakota's Democratic caucus, NBC News projected.

President Donald Trump is the sole Republican on the ballot.

State Democrats are expected to make a decision in early April on which method they'll use to allocate delegates in 2020.

In the race for the 1,991 delegates needed to win the nomination, Biden leads Sanders 670-574, according to an Associated Press allocation. On March 10, 352 delegates are up for grabs and 89 of those delegates from Super Tuesday have yet to be allocated.

Projected winners called by the Associated Press

Washington state

89 delegates (race is too close to call)

Michigan

Projected winner: Joe Biden

125 delegates

Missouri

Projected Winner: Joe Biden

68 delegates

Mississippi

Projected Winner: Joe Biden

36 delegates

Idaho

Projected Winner: Joe Biden

20 delegates

North Dakota

Projected Winner: Bernie Sanders

14 delegates

This is a caucus, but acts more like a primary. People are free to vote and leave. Mail-in ballots also accepted.