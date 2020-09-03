Biden leads Sanders in second-wave of results from Washington's primary

The race between Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden is too close to call in Washington state.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Early results show Washington's presidential primary is too close to call.

With new results on Wednesday, former Vice President Joe Biden is polling at 33.65%, leading Sen. Bernie Sanders by just over 8,000 votes. Sanders is polling at 32.91%

Initial returns from Washington state on Tuesday had Sanders and Biden polling at just over 32%, keeping them virtually tied on Primary Day. Sanders had a slight 0.25% lead over Biden.

Nationally, Sanders couldn't keep up with Biden's momentum. Biden is the projected winner in four states that voted Tuesday: Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, and Missouri. Washington and North Dakota do not have projected winners yet.

Washington state initial results:

Joe Biden (33.66%)

Bernie Sanders (32.91%)

Elizabeth Warren (11.86%)

Michael Bloomberg (10.6%)

Pete Buttigieg (5.58%)

Amy Klobuchar (2.93%)

Tulsi Gabbard (>1%)

Andrew Yang (>1%)

Tom Steyer (>1%)

Michael Bennet (>1%)

Cory Booker (>1%)

Deval Patrick (>1%)

John Delany (>1%)

President Donald Trump is the sole Republican on the ballot.

State Democrats are expected to make a decision in early April on which method they'll use to allocate delegates in 2020.

In the race for the 1,991 delegates needed to win the nomination, Biden leads Sanders 670-574, according to an Associated Press allocation. On March 10, 352 delegates are up for grabs and 89 of those delegates from Super Tuesday have yet to be allocated.

Projected winners called by the Associated Press

Washington state

89 delegates (race is too close to call)

Michigan

Projected winner: Joe Biden

125 delegates

Missouri

Projected Winner: Joe Biden

68 delegates

Mississippi

Projected Winner: Joe Biden

36 delegates

Idaho

Projected Winner: Joe Biden

20 delegates

North Dakota

Projected Winner: Bernie Sanders

14 delegates

This is a caucus, but acts more like a primary. People are free to vote and leave. Mail-in ballots also accepted.