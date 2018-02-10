BOISE — If someone calls you offering voter registration over the phone -- don't fall for it!

The National Association of Secretaries of State has notified Idaho's secretary of state about a potential scam with calls confirmed in two states.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security are investigating the calls.

Idaho does not allow voter registration by phone, and neither election officials nor legitimate voter advocacy groups will ever offer to register voters or mail out absentee ballots solely based on a phone conversation.

If you have received one of those calls, you're asked to contact your county clerk or the Secretary of State's Election Division at 208-334-2852.

You can register to vote in person or by mail through your county clerk's office, or online through the secretary of state's website.

You can also register on Election Day at your polling place.

