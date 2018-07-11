BOISE — Voters in Ada County on Tuesday rejected a proposed increase to vehicle registration fees.

The ballot measure failed by a margin of about 12,600 votes, with 53 percent of voters opposed to the proposal.

Drivers were asked to approve an increase to vehicle registration fees to pay for more congestion reduction, as well as other mobility and community projects that provide sidewalks, bike lanes and safe routes to school.

ACHD officials had said the average driver in the county would see an $18 increase in annual registration fees, and would depend on the age and type of vehicle being registered.

Fees are currently about $40 per vehicle per year.

