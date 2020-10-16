Ada County to offer early voting for the next two Saturdays

The Ada County Elections Office is offering early voting for the Nov. 3 election on the next two Saturdays, Oct. 17 and 24.

BOISE, Idaho — Early Voting on Saturday

Early voting will be available at the Ada County Elections Office, Boise Basque Center, Hope Lutheran Church in Eagle and Meridian City Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday polling hours allow Idahoans that are unable to vote during regular business hours to cast their ballot.

More than 8,000 people in Ada County voted during the first week of early voting. 59,173 absentee ballots have been counted out of the 143,251 that have been sent out.

You can get more information about your voter registration status, ballot, polling location and more on the Ada County Elections website. If you voted absentee, you can track your ballot here.

You can also learn about the absentee ballot processing operation here.

Ada County Early Voting Locations:

Boise Basque Center – 601 W Grove St, Boise, ID 83702

Meridian City Hall – 33 E. Broadway Ave, Meridian, ID 83642

Ada County Elections – 400 N. Benjamin Ln, Suite 100, Boise, ID 83704

Hope Lutheran Church - 331 N Linder Rd, Eagle, ID 83616

