Ada County experiences delay in mailing ballots

Officials say they are working to keep up with a high demand for ballots in this all-mail primary election.

BOISE, Idaho — If you submitted an absentee ballot request from Ada County, you will have to wait a little longer for it to arrive in the mail.

The Ada County Elections Office announced Friday night that they are reporting a delay in the mailing of ballots for the upcoming May 19th primary.

Officials say they have received an unprecedented volume of ballot requests for the all-mail election. Due to processing constraints, the mailing of ballots will not resume until Tuesday, April 21.

The first ballots went out in the mail on April 13. Since then, elections staff has shifted its resources to try to keep up with the increased demand.

As a result, voters will likely experience a longer wait time to get a ballot in the mail. Elections officials say they are still preparing ballots for mailing as requests are submitted.

“We want to thank Ada County voters for their patience and understanding as we work to get through the large volume of requests. We’re thrilled to see this level of engagement for a primary election. We’ll get ballots out as quickly as possible,” said Phil McGrane, Ada County Clerk.

The Idaho Secretary of State created a new online absentee ballot request form, which helped expedite the ballot request process well in advance of the May 19th election.