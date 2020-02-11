Some Ada County voters directed to the wrong polling place

The postcards were mailed on Oct. 23 to 2,462 voters in the county. They listed incorrect polling place information for the Nov. 3rd General Election.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Clerk's Office has sent out a letter to nearly 2,500 voters that the incorrect polling place is listed on their voter notification cards.

Elections officials said they recently became aware of the issue. The postcards were mailed on Oct. 23 to 2,462 voters in the county. The cards listed incorrect polling place information for the Nov. 3 General Election.

"We apologize to everyone impacted by this error and for any inconvenience that may result. We really regret that this happened," said Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane. "We want to ensure everyone has the opportunity to vote and are taking steps to help ensure that these voters are able to get to the proper location and vote in this important election."



The notification card was mailed to voters who recently registered to vote or updated their registration. The card confirms the receipt of a voter's registration and provides notification of their precinct, congressional and legislative districts and their polling location.

The error occurred when the mailing vendor pulled an outdated list of polling place information when preparing for the mailing. Of the 2,462 voters who received the incorrect information, 1,183 have already voted by absentee or early voting and 1,279 of those affected have not yet cast a ballot.

A "Note Where to Vote" postcard was mailed to all Ada County voters last month, including those impacted by the error. Elections officials say this postcard contained the correct polling location information. Voters should reference that card when planning to vote.

Voters may confirm their polling location on the Ada County Elections website.

There are signs posted at the incorrection location to direct voters to the correct polling place.

Elections staff will also assist voters who have questions and ensure that they get to the proper voting site.