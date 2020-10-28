Live election question and answer session tonight at 6:45 p.m.

Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane joins Joe Parris Wednesday evening on KTVB's Facebook page to answer any election questions you might have before next Tuesday.

BOISE, Idaho — Do you have a last-minute question about next week's election that you're hoping to get answered.

Like "what happens if i get COVID? Can I still vote in person?"



Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane will join our Joe Parris Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. on KTVB's Facebook page to answer any lingering questions or concerns you may have about Election Day.



With less than a week to go, this may be your last chance before heading to the polls on Tuesday.

We will also stream the Q & A on our YouTube channel.