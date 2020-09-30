Ada County begins mailing ballots for November election

Absentee ballots should be arriving in mailboxes the week of October 5th.

BOISE, Idaho — Voters in Ada County should start seeing ballots in their mailboxes soon.

Elections officials began mailing ballots to voters on Wednesday for the November 3rd General Election.

The initial mailing includes over 115,000 absentee ballots, a significant increase from years past.

By comparison, Ada County Elections mailed 26,968 absentee ballots to voters in the November 2016 General Election.

If you requested a ballot, expect to see it in your mailbox the week of October 5th.

Election officials say many voters requested an absentee ballot for the November Election in the spring, at the same time they requested a ballot for the Idaho May Primary Election. The May Primary was conducted entirely by absentee vote.

A reminder - the deadline to request an absentee ballot for the November Election is October 23rd at 5 p.m.