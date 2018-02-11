BOISE — With just five days to go until Election Day, officials with the Ada County Elections Office are making sure all ballot-counting systems are good to go.

Election officials conducted their final "logic and accuracy" testing on the state's election software Thursday.

Ada County Chief Deputy Phil McGrane says it's to give the public confidence in the system come election night.

"We have thousands of ballots that we pre-mark before the election to make sure that every variation and every combination of ballot that we're going to be using this election, that the machines read it properly," said McGrane. "It's one of the ways to safeguard to make sure that, not just that you mark the oval correctly, but that the ovals are being read properly, as well as all the information is being tabulated in that the results that we release in the end are accurate."

McGrane says all systems are now secured until ballots are ready to be counted on Election Day.

