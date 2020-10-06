Coin flip decides the winner of Boise precinct committeeman election

After each received 36 votes, Cathy Davey and Brock Frazier relied on a coin flip to determine a winner.

BOISE, Idaho — It's a 50-50 shot, but if you're Brock Frazier, the odds seem to fall in your favor 100% of the time.

For the second time in eight years, Frazier won his election runoff.

During last week's election, Carol Davey and Frazier both received 36 votes in the battle for the Precinct 1915 committeeman post, setting up a somewhat-rare winner-take-all coin flip.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane let Davey call the toss, as this year is the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage in Idaho.

Davey picked heads, but the coin fell tails, giving Frazier the win.

The last time an Idaho election was decided by a coin flip was in 2017, in both the towns of Heyburn and White Bird.

The last time it happened in Ada County was in 2016.