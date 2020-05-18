ACLU launches voter hotline for Idahoans struggling with mail-in-only primary election

Anyone who submits a complaint will receive a response within 48 hours, the ACLU says.

BOISE, Idaho — The ACLU of Idaho has launched a voter hotline and website for Idahoans who are experiencing problems voting during the May 2020 Idaho primary election.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the primary election is being conducted entirely via absentee ballots. There will be no in-person voting.

Through June 3, voters can submit complaints to the ACLU online or by phone at 1-800-542-4737.

According to the ACLU, anyone who submits a complaint will receive a response with help or information within 48 hours of their complaint. The organization plans to track the complaints and address issues directly with the Idaho Secretary of State's office.

The ACLU is encouraging voters to submit complaints online, if possible, but will also take calls on the phone hotline as well.

"With the seismic shift to Idaho elections, it's necessary for the 2020 elections to proceed safely during the pandemic without diminishing our fundamental right to vote." ACLU spokesperson Ruby Mendez-Mota said in a statement. "As we are going through this public health crisis, the ability to have say in our government is as critical than ever, which is why it's essential for voters have all the tools and information necessary to be able to cast their vote."

Because the primary is being held entirely by mail, some deadlines have changed.

Voters must request their absentee ballots by election day - Tuesday, May 19. All ballots must be received by local county clerks' offices by Tuesday, June 2. Election results will be made available after 9 p.m. Mountain Time on June 2.

For more information about absentee voting and for a look at what you'll find on your ballot check out our May primary voter guide.

