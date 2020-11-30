Recount begins Monday in close ACHD race

The District 2 commissioner race between Alexis Pickering and Rebecca Arnold was decided by just two votes.

BOISE, Idaho — Election officials are beginning the process to recount a contested Ada County Highway District race decided by just two votes.

Alexis Pickering received 15,735 votes for the District 2 commissioner's seat; her opponent, incumbent Rebecca Arnold received 15,733.

Arnold requested a recount, citing the tiny margin, to which the Ada County Elections Office agreed. Recounts are conducted at no charge to either candidate if two opponents are within 0.1% margin, as is the case in this race.

Elections staff will ensure that tabulation equipment is functioning correctly by completing a hand count of at least 1,575 ballots - or 5% of the 31,468 cast - then running that same group through the machines to make sure it gets the same result.

Completing the full recount is expected to take four or five days because of the high number of absentee and early votes cast this year. The ACHD District 2 race ballots are intermingled with all other absentee and early ballots, meaning they will all have to be recounted.

The recount process will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The public can observe the process via camera feed here or in person at the observation room at Ada County Elections Office. Masks and social distancing protocols must be followed by visitors.

The result of the recount will be announced by the Ada County Prosecuting Attorney once it is complete.

