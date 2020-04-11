ACHD Commissioner Rebecca Arnold in tight race against Alexis Pickering

With 100% of precincts reporting, Pickering was ahead of Arnold by two votes.

BOISE, Idaho — Four-term Ada County Highway District Commissioner Rebecca Arnold faced a tough challenge Tuesday night, with the race too close to call.

With 100% of precincts reporting at 12:42 a.m., Arnold had 15,733 votes, just 2 less than her opponent, Alexis Pickering, for the seat in District 2. See KTVB's complete election results for other Idaho races here.

Incumbent Jim Hansen held a steady lead in the District 1 race against Kara Veit, while Dave McKinney had an even larger lead over Emilie Jackson-Edney in the race for the District 5 seat, which is currently held by Sara Baker., according to KTVB partner the Idaho Press.

The ACHD Commission has five members who serve four-year terms. The commission sets policy for the district, the only countywide highway agency in Idaho, which serves all of the residents of Ada County, including residents of the incorporated cities.

DISTRICT 1

Hansen was elected to ACHD in 2012. He said in a candidate survey this fall he wants the commission to help constituents have the freedom to choose their preferred form of transportation, including biking and public transit, and wants the commission to prioritize road designs that discourage speeding.

DISTRICT 2

Arnold has served on the ACHD Commission for 16 years. She said she wants to continue working with public agencies to plan for growth and encourage alternative transportation by adding bike lanes and multipurpose sidewalks.

Pickering is a public health strategist and serves as chair of ACHD's Pedestrian Advisory Group. If elected, she said wants to work toward completing streets projects while keeping costs low for taxpayers.

DISTRICT 5

McKinney has experience as a highway engineer and attorney, and said he helped ACHD construct several highway and bridge projects. If elected, he said he wants to improve and expand Ada County's highway network.