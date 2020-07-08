How to vote absentee in Idaho's August, November elections

With the elections just a few weeks away, we are getting questions about voting absentee and we spoke with a local official to clarify the process.

BOISE, Idaho — Back in May, Idaho held its first-ever mail-in-only election, which was a rousing success, with record numbers in Ada County - 38% voter turnout for a primary, the highest in 30 years.

And remember -- it was all mail-in.

But there's another election coming up in August, for some Idaho communities, and there's a general election in November. Ada and Canyon counties have already said they are bringing back in-person voting for this month's mostly-levy election.

Many people have been wondering about the mail-in voting process, with a lot of questions like this one, "If I voted with a mail-in ballot in the primary, do I have to request a mail-in ballot for November, or will my request still be in place for November?"

And this one, "When I voted absentee in May, there was a box to check if I wanted to vote absentee in the November election. I checked it but was this all I really needed to do or should I go ahead and write in for another absentee ballot?"

So KTVB spoke with the Ada County Clerk's Office for some clarification.

If you voted absentee during May's election and you checked the "ballot request" box, you're set to get your absentee ballot for the August and November elections, as long as your address hasn't changed between the elections.

However, some of the earlier versions of the Secretary of State's online ballot request form were a little different. Some did not have the option to request future absentee ballots.

If there wasn't a "ballot request" box, you will need to request a ballot for both upcoming elections, which needs to be done by August 14.

If you're unsure if you already requested a ballot, or just want to make sure you're good to go for both election cycles, contact your county clerk's office.

Early voting for the August 25 election begins in Ada and Canyon counties on Monday. If you are planning to vote absentee, your ballot must be returned by 8 p.m. on August 25.

