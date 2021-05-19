$68 million Emmett school bond fails

About 60% of voters cast ballots against the bond, rejecting it 3,128 to 2,063.

EMMETT, Idaho — A major bond to build a new school in Emmett and fund repairs to existing facilities has failed.

About 60% of voters cast ballots against the bond, rejecting it 3,128 to 2,063.

The money would have gone towards buying land and paying construction costs for a new high school, as well as repairs and updates to other district buildings.

The measure would have cost property owners about $194 per $100,000 in assessed value per year.

The Emmett School District has not yet indicated whether they will attempt to get the bond back on ballots in the future.

