Cliff Bentz takes Republican primary in Oregon’s second congressional district

Cliff Bentz bypasses a crowded field to win Republican primary for Oregon’s second district.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cliff Bentz has won the Republican primary in Oregon’s second congressional district. The second district makes up most of eastern Oregon and is the state’s most reliably Republican district.

Rep. Greg Walden (R) has served as the second district’s congressman since 1999. He announced his retirement last fall. The open seat drew a crowd of conservatives to the race.

Bentz, along with competitor Jason Atkinson are both former Republican State Senators. The race also included Knute Buehler, Jeff Smith, Travis A. Fager, Justin Livingston and Jimmy Crumpacker.