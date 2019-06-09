BOISE, Idaho — A former Boise mayor who resigned from his position after being charged with misusing taxpayer funds is again seeking the City of Trees' top position.

Brent Coles announced Friday morning that he is running for Boise mayor, joining a race packed with five other candidates, including incumbent Mayor Dave Bieter.

Coles served as Boise's mayor from 1993 to 2003, stepping down amid allegations of illegal travel.

Coles acknowledged filing a false reimbursement for tickets to a Broadway show in New York City in 2002, when he and his former chief of staff, Gary Lyman, used taxpayer money inappropriately to pay for airfare, lodging, meals and car rental. About $4,000 in public funds had been used for personal purchases, including show tickets and excursions for Coles and his staff.

The former mayor ultimately pleaded guilty to two felony counts of misuse of public funds, and was sentenced to six months in jail.

Because the judge handed down a withheld judgment in the case, the felonies were wiped from Coles' record after he completed his jail term and probation.

Coles has mostly stayed out of the public eye since the scandal, but told KTVB in a 2007 interview that he had "made some very serious mistakes" and did not see himself ever returning to public service.

He said then that he was focusing on spending time with his family, rather than any political aspirations.

"I can't imagine abandoning that life for any reason," he said in the 2007 interview.

The other candidates running for mayor of Boise are Bieter, City Council President Lauren McClean, Adriel Martinez, Cortney Nielsen, Wayne Richey.