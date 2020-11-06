Despite weeks of criticism, Lt. Gov. McGeachin says she doesn't support recall effort against Gov. Little

While appearing on KBOI Radio, McGeachin addressed her tense relationship with Idaho Gov. Brad Little.

BOISE, Idaho — After continued criticism of Gov. Brad Little’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin addressed the tense relationship Tuesday on Nate Shelman’s show on KBOI radio.

In the interview, Shelman referenced the official campaign to recall Gov. Little. Stemming from the handling of statewide stay-at-home orders in Idaho, recall organizers have similar complaints to McGeachin.

So the question is, does she support the recall?

Here is her first answer to Shelman's question:

“Well, I recognize that there is a lot of anger and frustration that’s out there right now," McGeachin said. "We have a lot of work to restore the people’s faith in their state government and that’s what I’m committed to doing."

It hasn’t been just critical words from McGeachin. A few weeks back, she urged Idahoans to disobey Little's stay-at-home order and his phased reopening plan for the state.

The Lt. Gov. also attended both in-person and online rallies aimed at getting the governor to reconsider his plan.

McGeachin was very critical of The Gov. after a North Idaho bar received a warning from state police because they opened ahead of Gov. Little’s plan.

In a May 8 statement to the conservative Christian site, Redoubt News, McGeachin said in-part, “The Governor is using the Idaho State Police and the Alcohol Beverage Control Bureau to harass and intimidate private businesses in Idaho.”

Her statement went on to say, that she thinks the governor's order and its associated enforcement are in direct contradiction to the "inalienable rights of man" as laid out in the state constitution.

The conversation on Nate Shelman’s show Tuesday continued as Shelman tried to get an answer out of McGeachin on the recall petition. Below is a transcript.

Nate Shelman: “I can make the question simple. If someone hands you a recall petition and says, will you sign this? Will you sign the recall Governor Little petition or not?”

Janice McGeachin: “I will not sign it.”

Nate: “okay”

Not signing a petition and not supporting it are different things though, Shelman clarified.

Nate: “Yes or no. Do you support the petition to recall Governor Little?

McGeachin: “I do not support the petition"

She later said she does support Idahoans getting involved in government.

“I want to encourage people to be engaged in the government process and so if that what it means for people to be activated, run for office then I support that," she said. "And, I applaud the people of Idaho for their effort and for being engaged. Because that’s what it’s going to take for us to protect our great state of Idaho."

Watch more Idaho politics: