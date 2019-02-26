BOISE, Idaho — Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro will be making a campaign stop in Boise on Tuesday, the first of the 2020 hopefuls to visit the Gem State.

He will be taking part in a meet and greet event at the Boise State Student Union Building starting at 7 p.m.

The event is open to the public.

Castro is a former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Obama administration. He also served as mayor of San Antonio, Texas from 2010 to 2014.

Castro - one of nearly a dozen Democratic candidates who have declared for the 2020 primary so far - has promised to visit all 50 states during his campaign.

The last Democratic presidential candidate to visit Idaho was Bernie Sanders in 2016.