BOISE, Idaho — 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is planning on stopping in Boise next Tuesday, August 6, but getting to see him will cost a minimum of $100.

Biden's stop requires people to RSVP and donate at least $100 for a guest-level ticket.

People have to purchase a ticket to find out where the event will be. The Idaho Statesman reports that the event will be hosted by Esther Oppenheimer, the wife of the chairman and CEO of Oppenheimer Companies Inc., Skip Oppenheimer.

To get a picture taken with Biden, people will have to pay $1,000 for the "Champion" level ticket or $2,800 for the "Sponsor" level ticket.

Biden will be the second 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to visit the City of Boise.

Julian Castro spoke at Boise State University's Student Union Building on Feb. 26.

The former mayor of San Antonio and U.S. Housing Secretary in the Barack Obama administration spoke for about 30 minutes to Idahoans about some of their concerns.

In 2016, Bernie Sanders was the only Democratic candidate to make a visit to Boise.

