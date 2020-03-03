Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren to speak in Boise on Saturday

The Idaho Democratic Party confirmed that Warren will be speaking at the Frank and Bethine Church Gala on Saturday night. The event is sold out.

BOISE, Idaho — Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be speaking in Boise this Saturday.

The announcement from Idaho Democratic Party comes as presidential hopeful Pete Buttigied canceled his scheduled trip to Boise.

The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor ended his bid for the Democratic nomination on Sunday after performing poorly in the South Carolina primary a day earlier. He was one of eight Democrats vying for the nomination.

Buttigieg’s campaign announced last Tuesday that he planned to come to Boise on Saturday, March 7 for a town hall meeting.

The Idaho Democratic Party told KTVB that Buttigieg was also going to serve as the keynote speaker that evening at the Frank & Bethine Church Gala at the Boise Centre. The event is sold out.

Idaho Democratic Party Chair Evangeline Beechler confirmed that Buttigieg's campaign contacted them Monday and he will no longer be coming here.

However, she was thrilled to announced that Sen. Warren will be speaking at the Frank & Bethine Church dinner this Saturday.



Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is still confirmed as a surrogate speaker for the Bloomberg campaign and the party is still working on surrogate speakers from the other campaigns.