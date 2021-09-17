Congressman Simpson wants people involved in Capitol riot prosecuted

A group of protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Rep. Simpson says those people need to be held accountable for their actions.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Republican Congressman Mike Simpson says he believes in the people's right to protest, but he also believes those arrested for storming the Capitol on January 6th need to be prosecuted.

He talked with our Doug Petcash for this week's Viewpoint. Here's a portion of that interview.



Doug Petcash: I wanted to know what you think of the idea behind this rally?



Rep. Mike Simpson: I understand their concern, but the reality is January 6 was a disaster, and we need to find out what went on there and why. These people that broke into the Capitol, literally broke into the Capitol, these were not just protesters. A lot of them were there to cause damage. They need to be charged. They need to suffer the consequences of their actions.

Doug Petcash: Do you think it's warranted that all this extra security with Capitol Police, Washington, D.C. Police, the National Guard's been alerted? Do you think it's warranted or just an attempt to never let something like January 6 never happen again?



Rep. Simpson: I think it's an attempt not to have a repeat of January 6. So I do think it's warranted because you never know what's going to happen. They didn't think January 6 would happen even though they had warning that something like this was going to happen. I don't think they took it serious enough. So yeah, I understand why they're putting this extra security around the Capitol and so forth. I hope this is a peaceful protest. I support people's right to protest. That's part of the American way. I just think that taking the precautions is a smart thing to do.



Doug Petcash: What do you think of former President Trump's statement condemning the prosecutions of the January 6 insurrection defendants claiming that they're being persecuted?



Rep. Simpson: I disagree with him. I don't think they're being persecuted. They broke the law. If you saw what happened on January 6, I'm sure you saw a lot of the videos, it was worse than that. They need to be held to account for their actions. That's what our system's about.



Simpson also gave his views on the resettlement of Afghan refugees in Idaho, western wildfires and drought, the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and his plan to save endangered salmon by removing four Lower Snake River dams.



