Watch live at 7 p.m. Wednesday: Idaho congressional debate between Rep. Mike Simpson and Aaron Swisher

The debate starts at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14 and will be moderated by KTVB's Kim Fields, Mark Johnson, Doug Petcash, and Joe Parris.

BOISE, Idaho — Republican Congressman Mike Simpson and his Democratic challenger Aaron Swisher will square off Wednesday night in a live debate hosted by KTVB.



Simpson is seeking his 12th term representing Idaho's Second District in Congress. He currently sits on the powerful House appropriations committee and is the chairman of the Energy and Water Development Subcommittee. Simpson has also voted multiple times in opposition to the Affordable Care Act.

Swisher is an economist from Boise and was also Simpson's Democratic opponent in the 2018 midterm elections.

In 2018, Rep. Simpson beat Swisher 61% to 39%, with over 280,00 ballots cast.

You can watch it live on KTVB.COM, the KTVB YouTube channel and Idaho's Very Own 24/7.



The debate will also re-air this Friday at 7 p.m. on Idaho NewsChannel 7.