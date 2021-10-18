Idaho congressional delegation reacts to death of Colin Powell

Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch and Rep. Mike Simpson issued statements on Powell's passing. All congressmen discussed Powell's dedication to public service.

BOISE, Idaho — Three of the four members of Idaho's congressional delegation issued statements on the death of former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell, who passed away on Monday morning "due to complications from Covid 19," according to his family.

Powell also served as a four-star general in the United States Army, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and National Security Advisor under four administrations.

Senators Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) and Jim Risch (R-Idaho) both issued statements on Powell's passing on Monday afternoon.

Crapo said in part:

General Colin Powell was a venerated public servant. His service as a four-star general, the first African-American Secretary of State and the first African-American Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff left an indelible mark on American national security policy and diplomacy. General Powell earned immense respect at home and abroad--as evidenced by receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom twice. He will be greatly missed. I offer my sincere condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Risch said in part:

Secretary Powell was a true leader who will be immortalized in history for his long career of distinguished service to our country. He served during a particularly challenging period in American history, and he did so with extreme courage, humility, and grace. Vicki and I will keep Secretary Powell's family in our thoughts and prayers, as we join them in grieving the loss of a great American leader.

Rep. Mike Simpson (R-Idaho) took to Twitter to react to Powell's death, stating:

Colin Powell consistently put country over party and service over self. His life of dedication to the American people is an example to us all and I am saddened by his passing.

