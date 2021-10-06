Charlie Kirk's visit to Nampa stokes conversation on critical race theory

The show was sold out, with 640 people officially in attendance and additional guests standing along the sides of the auditorium to watch.

NAMPA, Idaho — Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin made a task force about it, former President Donald Trump issued an executive order to ban it and Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed an order to eradicate it in schools. So what is it?

Critical race theory, otherwise known as CRT, was at the forefront of the local conversation this week, with Charlie Kirk’s “Exposing Critical Racism Tour” being held Monday night in Nampa, the Idaho Press reported. Eight states, including Idaho, have passed legislation to do away with CRT, and states like Texas, Ohio and North Carolina are also seeing more conversations spark over critical race theory in public schools.

Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, discussed critical race theory at the Nampa Civic Center, where he proclaimed CRT is anti-white and anti-American. Turning Point USA is a right-wing activist nonprofit group founded in 2012.

The center was filled with cheers and chants, and finished off with a question-and-answer portion that included questions about critical race theory, the 2020 election, and ivermectin.

The Idaho Republican Party’s Director of Communications, Jacob Miller, said in a phone call to the Idaho Press that some Republicans have been concerned about critical race theory, but that the party does not endorse everything Kirk says or does.

Jake Turbeville, a Boise State University student who works with Turning Point USA as a volunteer and was in attendance on Monday, said CRT is forcing people to only think one way.

“We should define it for ourselves,” he said.

Audience members like Rylie Trovillion said CRT should not be taught in higher education at all.

“It teaches a victim mentality,” Trovillion said. “We should teach history in the proper way, and not in an opinion way,”

CRT started in the legal academy in the 1970s, according to the American Bar Association. It derived from a concept called Critical Legal Studies, which analyzed how laws may not always be apolitical. CRT scholars used the concept while analyzing the effects of racism, and how the law or certain policies could be used in maintaining an unjust societal rule regarding race.

During Monday’s seminar, Kirk said the definition of CRT is “an effort to organize people based on the color of their skin, not based on their actual worth.”

The American Bar Association’s statement also says CRT scholars did not share the concept of fixing injustice by destabilizing the law, since it can be used to help protect civil rights.

“Critical race theorists recognized that, while the law could be used to deepen racial inequality, it also held potential as a tool for emancipation and for securing racial equality,” the website states.

Kirk stated he believes CRT is still being taught in schools, despite it being made illegal in Idaho in May and no evidence pointing to its existence.

During the question-and-answer portion of Kirk’s seminar, a 17-year-old from Eagle High School said she was being taught CRT in her introduction to law class. Kirk responded by encouraging her to expose the teacher with recordings.

“Every classroom needs a camera and teachers need to be on film,” he said. “You’re trying to tell me you as a parent and taxpayer don’t have the right to check in to make sure your intro to law enforcement teacher is following Idaho state law?”

Monday's "Exposing Critical Race Tour" hosted by Charlie Kirk at Nampa Civic Center made national headlines this week as well, and not necessarily for the right reasons.

During the question-and-answer portion of the event, an unnamed man said that society is currently living under "corporate and medical fascism," "tyranny" and asked "when do we get the use the guns?" He then asked Kirk, "How many elections are they going to steal before we kill these people?" The comments drew cheers and applause, and Kirk countered by imploring him to not play into the hands of "the other side" by using violent means.

"We have to be the ones that do not play into the violent aims and ambitions of the other side," Kirk said. The video has been circulating widely on social media channels and in national media in recent days. The man who made the comments, hours after a tragic shooting took place at Boise Towne Square, has not been identified.

An anonymous history teacher in the Nampa School District said teachers do not teach critical race theory in schools. If they were to teach it, they could be in legal trouble. The teacher said schools teach the facts of history, and students come up with the analysis. He stated teachers do not give their opinions, and try to shy away from the mere possibility of a student misconstruing what they say.

“We teach the good, the bad and the ugly,” he said. “If the analysis the student comes up with does happen to tread into CRT, then that’s what it does. However, student-led discussion is student-led discussion.”

In a statement released last year by the Organization of American Historians in response to former President Donald Trump’s project to ban CRT, the organization stated the best historical analysis that inquires about racial oppression is one that acknowledges it and addresses it. The statement echoed much of what the American Bar Association stated, where critical race theory is merely a lens to examine and understand the consequences of institutional racism.

Mike Satz, founder of The Idaho 97 Project and a licensed attorney with the state of Texas, said that CRT is being misconstrued as history about race. Satz said CRT is only a way to look at racism within legal institutions and nothing else. It’s extremely complicated, he said, and would be remarkable if a young student could even comprehend how complex the theory actually is. Satz believes that most people who attack critical race theory do not know much about it.

“They are saying critical race theory is just basic race history,” Satz said.

Crystal Ivie, a previous adjunct professor at Boise State University, said she used to teach about how Thomas Jefferson fathered a child or multiple children of one of his enslaved women. Eventually, she felt like she couldn’t teach that anymore because she feared getting in trouble with the university, which she said is influenced by state legislators.

“Of course we all know that critical race theory is absolutely not being taught to anyone except for those in law and criminal justice,” she said. Ivie also said that teaching about racism in schools is being conflated as critical race theory.

In response, Boise State Provost John Buckwalter said that it is faculty’s right and responsibility to teach delicate and controversial issues, and that the students have the right to deliberate on such topics as well.

Ivie believed the conversation surrounding CRT at the university began with the shutdown of multiple diversity courses at Boise State after someone anonymously claimed they were being discriminated against in class, where they said they were forced to apologize for being white. After an investigation by Boise law firm Hawley Troxell, the claims were proven to be unfounded.

That didn’t stop Idaho legislators, who cut $2.5 million from higher education funding to “remove state support for social justice programming.”

CRT has also been a hot topic over the summer on Fox News, where the term was mentioned 993 times in the month of June, according to a Washington Post article.

Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who is a candidate for governor, has been a driving force behind the state’s pushback against CRT when it came to her anti-indoctrination task force, which has sparked controversy this month.

McGeachin released records of comments about her task force, which states its goal is to “examine indoctrination in Idaho education and to protect our young people from the scourge of critical race theory, socialism, communism and Marxism.”





