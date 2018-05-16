CALDWELL -- Incumbent Canyon County Coroner Vicki Degeus-Morris lost her seat to Republican challenger Jennifer Crawford in Tuesday's primary election.

Crawford received 9,554 votes, or 55 percent, while Degeus-Morris received 7,790 votes.

Crawford worked as a senior deputy coroner for the Canyon County Coroner's Office until 2015, and has experience working in both the Canyon County Crime Lab and the Canyon County Sheriff's records department. In a message on her campaign page, Crawford said her time in the coroner's office had given her "first-hand knowledge of many issues that need serious improvement."

She vowed to work towards a better working relationship between the coroner's office and law enforcement, and promised to approach her role with "compassion, dignity and respect."

Degues-Morris started with the Canyon County Coroner's Office in 1985, and was elected coroner in 1990. Before her time in the coroner's office, she worked as an EMT.

