Get To Know The Candidates: Canyon County community event ahead of May 17 primary elections

A forum Tuesday evening at Nampa City Hall is intended for the community to get to know who's running locally in this year's Idaho primary.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Chamber of Commerce, Idaho Press, and City of Nampa are hosting an event Tuesday night called "Get to Know the Candidates."

The event is a forum designed to help community members get to know the candidates running ahead of the May 17 primary elections.

The event will be held at Nampa City Hall from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

Because of the limited seating within the council chambers, the public is also encouraged to watch the event online.

KTVB will be streaming the event on KTVB.com and on our Youtube channel.

The below-listed candidates have been invited to attend the forum, which will be moderated by the Idaho Press, and the times listed are approximate:

Canyon County Clerk -- 6-6:15 p.m.

Sandy Bowden

Chris Yamamoto

Canyon County Commissioners -- 6:15-6:45 p.m.

District 2

Connie Constantine

Brad Holton

Keri K. Smith

District 3

Zach Brooks

Victor Holliday

Pam White

Idaho Legislature District 10 -- 6:55-7:35 p.m.

Senate

Scott Brock

Tammy Nichols

House Seat A

Rachel Hazelip

Mike Moyle

House Seat B

Beverlee Furner

Coral Kenagy

Bruce Skaug

Idaho Legislature District 12 -- 7:40-8:20 p.m.

Senate

Ben Adams

Thomas Netzley

House Seat A

Jeff Cornilles

Machele Hamilton

Sebastian Griffin

House Seat B

Jaron Crane

Jana Warner

Idaho Legislature District 13 -- 8:25-9 p.m.

Senate

Jeff Agenbroad

Brian Lenney

House Seat A

No candidates in this race are appearing (Incumbent Rep. Brent Crane is unopposed in primary election)

House Seat B

Tara Barling

Roger Hunt

Kenny Wroten

