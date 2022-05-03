Get To Know The Candidates: Canyon County community event ahead of May 17 primary elections

NAMPA, Idaho —
The Nampa Chamber of Commerce, Idaho Press, and City of Nampa are hosting an event Tuesday night called "Get to Know the Candidates."
The event is a forum designed to help community members get to know the candidates running ahead of the May 17 primary elections.
The event will be held at Nampa City Hall from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday night.
Because of the limited seating within the council chambers, the public is also encouraged to watch the event online.
KTVB will be streaming the event on KTVB.com and on our Youtube channel.
The below-listed candidates have been invited to attend the forum, which will be moderated by the Idaho Press, and the times listed are approximate:
Canyon County Clerk -- 6-6:15 p.m.
- Sandy Bowden
- Chris Yamamoto
Canyon County Commissioners -- 6:15-6:45 p.m.
District 2
- Connie Constantine
- Brad Holton
- Keri K. Smith
District 3
- Zach Brooks
- Victor Holliday
- Pam White
Idaho Legislature District 10 -- 6:55-7:35 p.m.
Senate
- Scott Brock
- Tammy Nichols
House Seat A
- Rachel Hazelip
- Mike Moyle
House Seat B
- Beverlee Furner
- Coral Kenagy
- Bruce Skaug
Idaho Legislature District 12 -- 7:40-8:20 p.m.
Senate
- Ben Adams
- Thomas Netzley
House Seat A
- Jeff Cornilles
- Machele Hamilton
- Sebastian Griffin
House Seat B
- Jaron Crane
- Jana Warner
Idaho Legislature District 13 -- 8:25-9 p.m.
Senate
- Jeff Agenbroad
- Brian Lenney
House Seat A
- No candidates in this race are appearing (Incumbent Rep. Brent Crane is unopposed in primary election)
House Seat B
- Tara Barling
- Roger Hunt
- Kenny Wroten
