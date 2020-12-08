Campaign to recall Idaho Gov. Brad Little fails

The group had to collect 183,523 signatures to trigger a recall vote. The secretary of state says no signatures were turned in by Tuesday's deadline.

BOISE, Idaho — A campaign to recall Idaho Gov. Brad Little has failed to turn in enough signatures to get the measure on the ballot, according to the Idaho Secretary of State's Office. The deadline was 5 p.m. Tuesday.

In an email, a spokesperson for secretary of state says "since the group did not turn in any signatures with our office, the effort has failed."

KTVB reported in June that the group, Idahoans for the recall of Governor Little, had their petition certified by the Secretary of State’s Office in late May.

On their website, recallgovlittle.org, the team introduces themselves as, "the ladies of Idaho who could not sit quietly while their liberties were stripped away under the guise of public safety."

Their website poses the question, why shouldn't we recall the governor? Then lists their issues, some of which include:

Called us disrespectful for going back to work without his permission.

Closed the polls.

Quarantined healthy people.

Abused police powers by enforcement of his arbitrary and capricious phased re-opening.

The recall campaign had through August 11 to collect signatures from no less than 20% of Idaho's registered voters at the time of the last general election.

That means they need 183,523 signatures to trigger a recall vote.