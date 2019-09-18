BOISE, Idaho —

Boise Mayor David Bieter will outline Boise’s highlights and priorities, from the past to future plans, at the annual Boise State of the City address Wednesday, held at 4 p.m. at Boise’s Egyptian Theatre.

We’ll live stream the address on KTVB.COM (bookmark this page!) and on our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Hear the five Boise mayor candidates talk about growth and affordable housing

RELATED: Meridian City Council and Ada County try to plan out growth without breaking the bank

Watch KTVB's 'Growing Idaho' series:

See them all in our YouTube playlist:

RELATED: Boise Planning and Zoning Commission denies foothills development

RELATED: City of Boise aims to regulate short-term rentals