Boise police, Fraternal Order of Police not involved in Mayor McLean recall efforts

"We are one team, one city, with the common goal of making Boise the safest, most livable city in the country."

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Union and Fraternal Order of Police announced that they are in no way involved in the efforts to recall Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and City Councilwoman Lisa Sanchez.

Following the announcement that a group of people were making efforts to recall McLean and Sanchez, rumors spread surrounding FOP's involvement in the recall.

Treasure Valley Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police Joe Andreoli said in an email that neither the Treasure Valley nor the Idaho State FOP have any plans to seek recall of Mayor McLean.

Rumors began spreading after it was confirmed that attorney Joe Filicetti, who has represented several officers from the Treasure Valley, was seeking McLean's recall.

However, Andreoli said Filicetti's personal efforts do not represent the Treasure Valley FOP as a whole.

"Filicetti is not acting on behalf of the Treasure Valley FOP Lodge or the Idaho State FOP in his personal endeavor to recall Boise elected officials," Andreoli said. "We want to make it clear that the Treasure Valley FOP is not part of the current recall efforts of Mayor McLean and that Mr. Filicetti does not speak for our membership as a whole."

Shortly after Treasure Valley FOP made this announcement, Boise Police Union President Chad Wigington also denied any involvement in the efforts to recall McLean and Sanchez.

"We will continue our positive working relationship with Mayor McLean and all members of the Boise City Council," Wigington said. "We are one team, one city, with the common goal of making Boise the safest, most livable city in the country."

Watch more Idaho politics: