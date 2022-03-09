Boise Mayor sends statement on bill that bans youth transgender treatments

“I am committed to ensuring every kid in Boise has a chance to grow up safe. House Bill 675 does the opposite and not only endangers kids in Boise, but across Idaho”

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean sent out a statement Wednesday afternoon in response to Bill 675 passing the house on Tuesday.

“I am committed to ensuring every kid in Boise has a chance to grow up safe. House Bill 675 does the opposite and not only endangers kids in Boise, but across Idaho,” said McLean.

House Bill 675 would prohibit gender confirmation medical treatment for anyone under the age of 18. The bill would place a ban on surgery, puberty blockers, and hormone treatments that are used to assist in gender transition.

“Transgender youth are under an incredible amount of stress that often leads to depression and suicide. Age-appropriate, medically necessary, best practice gender-affirming health care can save their lives,” Mclean said. “But this bill would make that care illegal and attempts to question and scrutinize the very existence of transgender youth, who are our family members, friends, and neighbors.”

House Bill 675 passed on the House floor Tuesday by a vote of 55-13. Rep. Fred Wood (R-Burley) joined all 12 Democrats in voting against the bill. Rep. Scott Syme (R-Caldwell) and Rep. Julie Yamamoto (R-Caldwell) were absent and did not cast votes. The bill now heads to the Senate.

“I hope the Idaho Senate respects these young people, their parents, and their doctors enough to allow them to make these decisions themselves without legislative interference. Boise is a welcoming city,” Mclean said. “Legislation like this does not have a place in this community or in this state.”



Watch more Idaho politics: