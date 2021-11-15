Boise Mayor McLean travels to D.C. for signing of Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill

In a statement, McLean said the infrastructure bill "will benefit Boise's climate, transportation, and energy future."

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — As President Joe Biden signed into law the bipartisan Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean was present at the White House to watch the president sign the $1 trillion bill.

In a statement, McLean said the infrastructure bill "will benefit Boise's climate, transportation, and energy future."

"This deal will bring billions to Idaho to rebuild roads and bridges, combat the effects of climate change and expand access to high-speed broadband," McLean said in a tweet.

McLean also shared photos of herself with Pete Buttigieg, the United States Secretary of Transportation, and several other democratic mayors from across the country, including Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Honored to be at the signing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal. It’s a once-in-a-generation investment that’ll create millions of jobs modernizing our infrastructure, turn the climate crisis into opportunity, and create economic opportunity for the 21st century. pic.twitter.com/ajDHNVEbP5 — Lauren McLean (@laurenmclean) November 15, 2021

I was honored to join @POTUS and leaders from around the country as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was signed into law. This deal will bring billions to Idaho to rebuild roads and bridges, combat the effects of climate change and expand access to high speed broadband. — Mayor McLean (@boisemayor) November 15, 2021

The Gem State is set to receive nearly $2.3 billion to rebuild roads and bridges, $355 million for water quality, and $24 million to aid in Idaho's fight against climate change, according to McLean. The state is set to receive an additional $30 million for electric vehicles, $192 million for public transportation, and $86 million for airports over the next five years.

"This is a great day for Boise. Boiseans want us to be climate leaders, and value making investments in our clean air, clean water, and resilient infrastructure. The Bipartisan Infrastructure bill will help us do this and bring more green jobs to grow our economy and make it more resilient," McLean said in a statement. "The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal helps us answer many of the challenges that our city's growth continues to create."

Watch more Idaho politics: