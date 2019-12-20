BOISE, Idaho — The two largest cities in Idaho will see a change in the top seat at city hall in a couple of weeks.

Meridian's Tammy de Weerd and Boise’s Dave Bieter will be stepping aside after both served as their city's respective mayors for 16 years.

Unlike de Weerd, who resigned her post, Bieter's exit follows a long and hard fought election with City Council President Lauren McLean who he appointed to a council seat in 2011 and beat him in this month's runoff election.

So, now for the 60-year-old, four-term mayor it’s time to look at the next chapter.

A Boise native, grandson of a Basque immigrants ,University of Idaho Law School graduate, Bieter loved being mayor of a place he labeled the “Most Liveable City” in the country.

He oversaw record growth, not only in population, but also in the city's skyline as Boise saw a renaissance to its downtown corridor in the decades following a mass exodus to the mall and western suburbs for many businesses.

Bieter said he is most proud of building back trust in city hall in the wake of a mayoral scandal the year before he took office.

And also the fact that crime dropped by 45 percent during his four terms.

But the one thing he regrets is not getting the new $85 million library project going.

"If we could have gotten the library off the ground within the last year I would have considered not running again this time which, in retrospect, would have been a good move now,” said Bieter with a chuckle.



He spoke of the many changes that happened under his watch including the city's redevelopment, preservation of foothills land, the oversight of four new libraries and the designation as a "Welcoming City" for refugees.

But, when it comes to highlights for him outside city hall he ranks the celebration of the 2007 Boise State Fiesta Bowl victory on the steps of the Idaho Capitol as among the best.

Attended by tens of thousands of Boise State fans, Bieter gave Coach Chris Petersen and the football team the key to the city. Something he did rarely in his 16 years in office.

“That was something I will never forget. It was a kick...such a kick," he said.